Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jordana Brewster is a popular actress who has starred in several films such as the Fast and Furious movies, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Who Invited Charlie?, Simulant, Random Acts of Violence, and many others. She is a People’s Choice Awards nominee, a six-time Teen Choice Awards nominee, and a Scream Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jordana Brewster’s Net Worth in 2023.

Jordana Brewster’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $25 million

Jordana Brewster’s net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jordana Brewster was born on April 26, 1980 in Panama City, Panama. Although she was born in Panama, Brewster moved to England before briefly staying in Brazil. Eventually, the Brewster household would migrate to New York. She studied in the Convent of the Sacred Heart before transferring to Professional Children’s School. After completing her secondary education, Brewster would attend Yale University. Here, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature.

As early as her teenage years, Brewster was already into acting. In fact, she made her first onscreen debut in the television series As the World Turns. As the World Turns would be on television for a whopping 10,344 episodes, with Brewster appearing in 118 of them. Three years after making her first onscreen acting debut, Brewster would also appear in an episode of All My Children.

In 1988, Brewster made her first cinematic appearance in the film called Super Xuxa Contra o Baixo Astral in an uncredited role. However, 10 years later, Brewster made her official big-screen debut in the film called The Faculty. The Faculty would go on to gross $40 million worldwide.

After making her big screen debut, this led to more acting roles which allowed her to appear in the film called The Invisible Circus and the TV mini-series The ‘60s. However, it was her performance as Mia Toretto in the first ever Fast and Furious movie that propelled her to stardom. The Fast and the Furious would go on to gross $207 million around the world. For starring in the film, Brewster enjoyed a paycheck of $500,000, according to CA Knowledge.

With a breakthrough performance in The Fast and the Furious, Brewster would become a fixture on the big screens where she appeared in a handful of notable films such as D.E.B.S., Win a Date with Tad Hamilton, Nearing Grace, American Heist, Home Sweet Hell, Hooking Up, Who Invited Charlie?, On Our Way, Simulant, and many others. She also had a starring role in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aside from movie projects, Brewster also appeared in a string of television programs such as Gigantic, Chuck, Dark Blue, Dallas, American Crime Story, Secrets and Lies, Robot Chicken, Magnum P.I., Pandemic Players, The Rookie: Feds, and Lethal Weapon. For Lethal Weapon, Brewster received a solid $100,000 paycheck per episode. Given that she appeared in 33 episodes, Brewster was paid a total of $3.3 million for making Maureen Cahill come to life in the television series.

On the other hand, according to sources, Brewster was given a salary of $5 million for portraying Elena Ramos in the television series Dallas. The Fast and Furious star appeared in 40 episodes which meant that she earned around $125,000 per episode for the series.

Although Brewster would appear in several standalone roles, none of which would become more successful than her role with the Fast and Furious franchise. In fact, Brewster would reprise the role of Mia Toretto at least six more times. And with the success of the movie franchise, it was only natural that her paycheck also increased.

Brewster was able to enjoy $3 million apiece for reprising her role in Fast & Furious and Fast Five. Moreover, for her appearance in Fast & Furious 6, the People’s Choice Award nominee received a lucrative paycheck of $9 million. Fast & Furious 6 would go on to gross nearly $790 million worldwide.

Although Brewster earned millions for the previous Fast and Furious films, she earned $800,000 for Fast X, according to reports. Although $800,000 is still a respectable amount, it was a far cry from her salary in Fast & Furious 6.

Given that Brewster is one of the most respected names in Hollywood, it isn’t a surprise that she is set to appear in future productions. According to IMDB, Brewster is penciled in to star in the film Cellar Door. Here, she will star alongside Scott Speedman and Laurence Fishburne.

Unfortunately, Brewster’s net worth took a hit when she decided to divorce Andrew Form, who is a famous film producer. According to sources, Brewster had to pay $5 million for the divorce settlement. On the bright side, despite giving up $5 million, Brewster was able to keep all of her salary from her projects at that time which includes F9: The Fast Saga.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jordana Brewster’s net worth in 2023?