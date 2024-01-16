Jose Mourinho has found himself without a managerial role once again following his sacking by AS Roma, but already has options

Jose Mourinho has found himself without a managerial role once again following his sacking by AS Roma, reported by GOAL. Despite securing victory in the Conference League during his inaugural season, a string of unfavorable results left Roma languishing in the ninth spot in Serie A, prompting the club to part ways with the Portuguese tactician.

Now, the football world is speculating about Mourinho's next move. Known for his ability to create fervent fanbases and generate controversy, ‘The Special One' is unlikely to be short on offers. Let's explore some potential destinations for Mourinho in the coming months:

3. England National Team:

With the likelihood of England searching for a new manager this summer, Mourinho's name might feature prominently in discussions. The opportunity to lead the Three Lions, especially if Gareth Southgate's tenure concludes without ending the trophy drought, could be tempting for Mourinho. Despite stylistic differences, Mourinho's winning pedigree and familiarity with English football might appeal to the Football Association.

2. Newcastle United:

Newcastle's recent struggles under Eddie Howe have led to speculation about Mourinho being a potential candidate for the managerial role. The high profile and charisma of Mourinho align with the preferences of the club's wealthy Saudi Arabian backers. Mourinho's history of success, combined with Newcastle's ambitions, could make for an interesting partnership if Howe's tenure comes to an end.

1. Saudi Pro League:

Undoubtedly the most probable destination, Mourinho had previously received a lucrative offer from an undisclosed Saudi Pro League club last summer. Intrigued by the prospect of leading a team in Saudi Arabia and eyeing success in the AFC Champions League, Mourinho has expressed his openness to working in the region. The allure of the well-funded Saudi clubs, coupled with the chance to make a mark on Asian football, could see Mourinho making the move.

As Jose Mourinho contemplates his next move, the footballing world eagerly awaits to see where ‘The Special One' will leave his mark next. Whether it's in the vibrant Saudi Pro League, on the international stage with England, or in the dynamic Premier League with Newcastle, Mourinho's next chapter promises excitement and speculation.