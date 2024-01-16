In a swift and decisive move, AS Roma bid farewell to Jose Mourinho and welcomed club legend Daniele De Rossi as the new head coach

In a swift and decisive move, AS Roma bid farewell to Jose Mourinho and welcomed club legend Daniele De Rossi as the new head coach, aiming for a fresh start amid a challenging 2023-24 season, reported by GOAL.

The abrupt departure of Mourinho, following Roma's 3-1 defeat to AC Milan, prompted the Friedkin Group to make a rapid change in the coaching staff. De Rossi, a revered figure with 18 years of playing history at the Olimpico, stepped into the role of head coach until June 30, 2024.

Expressing his gratitude to the Friedkin family, De Rossi emphasized his commitment to the challenging task ahead. He stated, “I would like to thank the Friedkin family for entrusting me with the responsibility of Roma's head coach role. From my side, I know no other way but dedication, daily sacrifices, and giving everything I have to face the challenges that await us from now until the end of the season.”

AS Roma are pleased to confirm that Daniele De Rossi has been appointed as head coach until 30 June 2024. Welcome home, Daniele! 💛❤️ 📄 https://t.co/7e6RgE4dmA#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/2GWqAEGnKY — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 16, 2024

The legendary midfielder, known for his passion and loyalty to Roma, is set to make his coaching debut in the upcoming game against Verona on Saturday evening. De Rossi's connection with the club runs deep, and his appointment resonates with fans eager for a turnaround in the team's fortunes.

Roma's decision to part ways with Mourinho comes on the heels of a challenging season, marked by seven losses in 20 Serie A games and an early exit from the Coppa Italia. Currently occupying the ninth spot in Serie A, Roma remains within striking distance of the Champions League spots, trailing fourth-placed Fiorentina by just five points.

Daniele De Rossi, with 616 appearances and 63 goals for the Giallorossi, holds the record for the club's all-time appearance. His transition from a stellar playing career to coaching saw him guide Italy to Euro 2020 success. While his previous coaching stint with SPAL ended on a challenging note, De Rossi's return to Roma's dugout sparks anticipation and optimism for a resurgence in the remainder of the season.