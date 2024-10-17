ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set for another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 99 as we turn our attention towards this next matchup in the Women’s Bantamweight (135) Division. Panama’s Joselyne Edwards of Kings MMA will take on Rio, Brazil’s Tamires Vidal. Check out our UFC odds series for our Edwards-Vidal prediction and pick.

Joselyne Edwards (13-6) has gone 4-4 since joining the UFC in 2021. She rode a three-fight winning streak against strong competition before dropping her two most recent bouts to Nora Cornolle and Ailin Perez. Now, she looks to bounce back once again as the heavy betting favorite. Edwards stands 5’8″ with a 70-inch reach.

Tamires Vidal (7-3) has gone 1-2 inside the UFC since 2022. She notched a win in her UFC debut with a flying knee, but has since lost back-to-back fights against Monserrat Rendon and Melissa Gatto. She’ll look for redemption here as she’s still fresh into her stint with the UFC. Vidal stands 5’6″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 99 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 99 Odds: Joselyne Edwards-Tamires Vidal Odds

Joselyne Edwards: -265

Tamires Vidal: +215

Over 2.5 rounds: -360

Under 2.5 rounds: +260

Why Joselyne Edwards Will Win

Joselyne Edwards is looking to bounce back after back-to-back unanimous decision losses. We know she’s had issues on the scales and making weight in the past, but it’s usually been to her benefit when it comes to the wrestling and getting her opponent to the ground. At her best, Edwards is able to stun opponents with her striking, eventually tying them up along the fence and finding the takedown to secure points. On the ground, she does a great job of controlling opponents and can keep them there for extended periods of time.

Joselyne Edwards will see success during this matchup if she’s able to remain sound defensively and not allow Vidal’s looping punches to get through her guard. Edwards has been known to take some clean shots in the pocket, but she typically has a strong chin and it’ll take a lot of strikes to put her down. Nevertheless, implementing her wrestling and limiting the movement of Vidal will be key in deciding this win for her.

Why Tamires Vidal Will Win

Tamires Vidal is a very dangerous striker and can hurt opponents with a wide and varied range of offense. She’s very good in gauging distance and will explode into her attacks randomly, constantly mixing up the looks she offers to opponents. She’s willing to eat a few punches in order to close the distance and find her offense, so expect Vidal to be the one pushing the pace throughout this fight.

Tamires Vidal is working at a slight height and reach disadvantage here, so she’ll have to be careful as she tries to navigate through the long strikes of Edwards. Her head movement will be the most important aspect for her during this fight as she’ll be able to create new angles and keep her opponent guessing on the feet. Once she gets the timing down, expect Vidal to unload her full arsenal on the feet.

Final Joselyne Edwards-Tamires Vidal Prediction & Pick

Both women come into this fight following a loss and will be eager to earn a win on their records in redemption. Joselyne Edwards comes in as the favorite due to her size and ability to handle opponents with her grappling. If she’s able to secure the takedown and find top position during this fight, she should be in good shape to control for all three rounds and walk away with another decision win.

Tamires Vidal, on the other hand, is an ultra-aggressive striker and will march forward through the fire to find her own offense on the feet. She certainly has the greater knockout upside during this matchup and if she’s able to wobble Edwards for even a second, she should jump in quickly and put an end to this fight with her hands.

Ultimately, this fight will hinge on whether Joselyne Edwards can find the takedown and earn control time on the ground. Vidal has been known to have trouble getting to her feet, so the first few takedown attempts during this fight will be a solid indicator of where this will take place.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with Joselyn Edwards to get the win. While she’s had trouble against solid grapplers as of late, I expect her to find success during this fight. As long as she’s able to avoid the looping and wild strikes of Vidal, Edwards should wrestle her way to a decision win in this one.

Final Joselyne Edwards-Tamires Vidal Odds, Prediction & Pick: Joselyne Edwards (-265)