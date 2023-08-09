Team USA is continuing their preparation for the FIBA World Cup with practice in Malaga before some exhibition games against Slovenia and Spain. Josh Hart spent a portion of practice downright rattling Tyrese Haliburton, as he drilled three left-handed three-pointers in a row, via the NBA Twitter account.

"Not 3 in a row, I'll walk away" – @TyHaliburton22 🤯@joshhart was cash with his left at #USAMBNT practice in Malaga today! pic.twitter.com/5yKObJ0Oi0 — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton can be seen walking away in disbelief after Josh Hart hits his third in a row while it looks like Team USA practice is coming to an end. Although both of these guys are huge stars in the NBA, there is no doubt that even the professionals struggle shooting from long range with their opposite hand.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the friendly competition from beyond the arc, both players will be eager to get back on the court together in Team USA's next game against Slovenia. They will face off against Luka Doncic and company on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FSI, while playing at the same time on Sunday against Spain on Fox. After these two exhibitions, they will head to Abu Dhabi for their final FIBA World Cup tune-up games against Greece and Germany.

The actual FIBA World Cup will begin on August 26th for Team USA against New Zealand, the first of their three group match games. That contest will be followed by a game against Greece and Jordan, and hopefully for this year's squad a 3-0 start to the tournament. Regardless of how the tournament starts, don't expect to see Josh Hart putting up any left-handed three-pointers anytime during the FIBA World Cup.