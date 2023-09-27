Blockbuster deals are the best type of trades, especially when they come out of left field. That's what happed Wednesday afternoon when the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in out of nowhere to swing a massive trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for seven-time All-Star and All-NBA player Damian Lillard. Shams Charania of The Athletic laid out the full trade details on X.

Full trade, per sources: – Bucks: Damian Lillard

– Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap

– Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

This has massive implications for not just these teams, but for the entire NBA. The most immediate and now most pressing implication comes regarding the new potential whereabouts of Jrue Holiday. ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski has reported that the Blazers have put Jrue Holiday on the trade block and will look to reroute him to a new team.

Now the Blazers are back in the same spot they were in with Lillard, but Holiday should be much more movable than Lillard was for a few reasons. For one, Holiday doesn't have the equity in Portland that Lillard did. Another would be that Holiday's $34.9 million salary figure this season isn't quite as big as Lillard's $45.6 million number was, which would make it easier for teams, especially those in the second apron, to make the money work. The question now becomes, who could and should go after Holiday?

The Miami Heat stand out as a potential landing spot for Jrue Holiday. They were the team that Damian Lillard wanted to go to, so it would make sense for them to try to get into the Jrue Holiday sweepstakes, especially if it doesn't cost them Tyler Herro. That's very possible now. A potential package of Holiday for Kyle Lowry's expiring contract, Jamie Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 works money-wise.

The Blazers would be adding two wings that would fit very nicely next to their young core that now includes Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Kris Murray and Deandre Ayton. Miami keeps the shooting and secondary playmaking they need with Tyler Herro and add Jrue Holiday to pretty much the same rotation of players that just made a run to the NBA Finals. That could work for both sides.

Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports has reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to test the waters on what a potential trade involving Jrue Holiday would look like. And oh, how ironic would that be. More than a decade after the Sixers kicked off ‘the process' by trading Jrue Holiday to the New Orleans Pelicans, their result for half a decade of anguish and another half a decade of disappointing playoff performances could end with… Jrue Holiday. Back where it all started.

It would make sense basketball-wise. And roster construction-wise. Right now, James Harden wants a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers and is using club signs as a way of making that point across. Routing him to Portland along with an unprotected pick in 2029 and perhaps a pick swap or two and Jaden Springer, a promising but sparsely used former first-round pick back in 2021, could satisfy both parties.

The Clippers have been the apple of James Harden's eye since the summer and a possible three-team trade involving the Blazers, Sixers, and Clippers feels much more realistic with Jrue Holiday at the center of it than Damian Lillard. Or, the Clippers could cut out the middle man and shoot for Holiday instead. Holiday's stout and physical defense would make for a great fit in Los Angeles and provides another star as insurance against another potential injury to Kawhi Leonard or Paul George.

They also have plenty of expiring contracts to give the Blazers, including Marcus Morris Sr. ($17.1 million), Nicolas Batum ($11.7 million), and Robert Covington ($11.6 million). The Blazers surely would want Terance Mann as part of a potential package, but there is enough building blocks there for a trade to potentially happen.