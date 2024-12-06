MLB free agency has been a slow trickle of moves leading up to the Winter Meetings. A recent ESPN report indicated that Juan Soto will sign somewhere before the meetings even begin. Everyone's focus is on the generational outfielder, but more news could come out of Dallas next week. Why will Juan Soto end his free agency back with the Yankees? And what else will happen?

Rumors are swirling around Soto, who could set an average annual value record with his next deal. When Aaron Judge signed his contract, that was the richest deal ever signed by a position player at $40 million. The Yankees are willing to break records for generational players and did so at the 2022 Winter Meetings. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Soto and agent Scott Boras will take any offer back to the Yankees to match, just like Judge did.

The Yankees made the trade for Juan Soto because they wanted him long-term. While he was always going to test free agency like this, they hoped that his experience in the Bronx would bring him back. If Feinsand's reporting is accurate, that has worked so far.

With Juan Soto on the Yankees, attention will turn to the most prominent free-agency position, starting pitchers. Our first prediction has a Soto loser swinging big on a starter.

Max Fried signs with the Red Sox at Winter Meetings

For the first time in a few years, the Boston Red Sox are big players this offseason. They are among the final five teams in contention for Soto but will not land him because of his commitment to the Yankees. Outfielders are not a need for Boston, so they won't chase down Cody Bellinger or Anthony Santander. They will sign Max Fried to a massive contract to be the ace at the Winter Meetings.

The Athletic's contract projection for Fried is six years, $180 million. While the Red Sox have not spent that kind of money in free agency recently, they are committed to adding to this core. Their offense was strong last year, with Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran leading the way. Their priority after Soto goes at the Winter Meeting should be pitching and Fried is one of the best available.

Pete Alonso lands with the Mariners

A slugger for a New York team who hit a massive, series-clinching home run on the road this postseason is available. Obviously, that's Pete Alonso. The Mets first baseman has slid under the radar this offseason because of the Soto hype but he had a solid year last year. The Mariners are a team that should be looking to improve their offense at the Winter Meetings.

The Athletic's contract projection for Alonso is five years, $140 million. After collapsing last summer, giving up a ten-game division lead faster than any team in history, it is clear that Seattle needs a facelift. They had the second-worst batting average in all of baseball last year and could use another star hitter. Alonso fits the bill and could be headed across the country at the Winter Meetings.

Garrett Crochet rumors heat up, Orioles heavily involved

The biggest trade chip of the offseason is Garrett Crochet. While the White Sox could have traded Crochet at the trade deadline, a list of demands from the pitcher scared teams off. Now, it is time for GM Chris Getz to cash in on a budding left-handed ace. The Orioles could be left without a partner in the free-agency dance and make another trade for a pitcher at this year's Winter Meetings.

Last year. the Orioles needed a top-line starter and traded for Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers. After a spectacular season, finishing second in Cy Young voting, Burnes will cash in on his free agency. That may not include the Orioles, who are not traditionally high spenders. Instead, they will make another trade for Crochet.

The Winter Meetings won't necessarily be the end of the Crochet saga. The conversation will heat up, however, and the deal will come shortly after that. While Crochet had a quiet second half, a monster season for a title contender will get him a big contract.

Alex Bregman returns to Astros during Winter Meetings

Alex Bregman is one of the greatest Houston Astros of all time. He was a key contributor to all seven ALCS teams and had a few great regular seasons as well. Now, he is a free agent at 30 years old and can cash in on a great career. Even though he is testing free agency, Bregman will return to the Astros at the Winter Meetings.

The Astros offered Bregman a four-year, $156 million contract before the Winter Meetings. Rumors swirled that Bregman was looking for more than that and would leave Houston for a $200 million deal. But there won't be a team looking to spend that much on someone on the wrong side of 3o. Bregman will come back to the Astros and sign a similar deal to the one they already offered him.