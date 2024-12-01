As Juan Soto looks for his next team in free agency, the Boston Red Sox have been deemed a serious suitor. Amongst the Red Sox's selling points is the influence of franchise legend David Ortiz.

Big Papi is recruiting Soto hard and Boston's overall pitch to the slugger has made an impact. In turn, the Red Sox have joined the Mets as favorites to land Soto while the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees have dropped down in the race, via Randy Miller of NJ.com.

“I think it's going to come down to the Red Sox and Mets,” Miller said. “From what I'm hearing, Big Papi is playing a role in this and recruiting Soto hard. I heard [Soto] was very impressed with the Red Sox and the Red Sox are telling Soto that they're going to bring in a couple extra players in addition to him.”

“I think the Yankees, from what I hear, clearly they value him. But, I don't think the Yankees will go $600 million. I'm hearing the Yankees will probably top out in the $550 million range.”

Boston has been scrutinized for their lack of spending after trading away Mookie Betts rather than extending him. They did re-sign Rafael Devers, but Xander Bogaerts walked in free agency. And in terms of their biggest free agent splashes lately, Lucas Giolito and Trevor Story have both been hampered by injuries.

Still, signing Juan Soto to a long-term contract would almost wash away all of the Red Sox's past sins. Only 26-years-old, Soto has already been named a Silver Slugger, named an All-Star four times and won a World Series. He is a career .285 hitter with 201 home runs, 592 RBI and 57 stolen bases. Soto is also elite at drawing walks, taking a free base 769 times in his career.

The Red Sox have missed the playoffs the last three seasons after making the ALCS in 2021. Adding Juan Soto to the mix would certainly get Boston much closer to being World Series contenders. David Ortiz is doing everything he can to make a union happen.