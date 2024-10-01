Fresh off their season as UEFA Champions League winners for a record-setting fifteenth time, Real Madrid CF will look to repeat their dominant La Liga run with star Jude Bellingham at the helm. Bellingham will also introduce yet another collaboration with sponsor Adidas as the two side join together for an upcoming Gazelle model.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

In his debut season with Real Madrid, Bellingham totaled 23 goals and played an integral part in the 2-0 Champions League Final win over Borussia Dortmund. He also made his presence felt on the international stage with two goals during England's run to the Euro 2024 Final.

Now, Bellingham will join the post popular name in soccer to release a signature version of the timeless Adidas Gazelle. Originally made as a shoe for the game, the silhouette's simplicity has transcended the sport and has a massive presence in street fashion culture.

Jude Bellingham's Adidas Gazelle

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ever since their growth in popularity and availability, Adidas has been steadily pumping out colorways for timeless models like the Samba and Gazelle silhouettes. Just recently, Lionel Messi collaborated on two Inter Miami-themed Samba models and now Bellingham will have a chance to add his “golden” touch to the Gazelle model.

The very simple, low-profile construction of the Gazelle is done in all-black with the classic treaded Adidas outsole and a black sueded upper. The key details are the hits of gold throughout the three stripes, the gold Gazelle script, and the gold Adidas logos. We see Jude Bellingham's signature across the tongue and on the heel of the insole as well. All in all, this is an extremely clean colorway and can be worn with just about anything, so don't hesitate to pick these up for your fall sneaker rotations.

The Jude Bellingham x Adidas Gazelle will officially release on October 15, 2024 for a standard retail tag of $120. They'll be available globally through the Adidas website and should be stocked in fairly limited quantities, so don't sleep on your chance to grab these at retail.

What do you think of the Adidas x Jude Bellingham collab?