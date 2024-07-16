In a highly anticipated announcement, EA Sports has unveiled the athletes gracing the Ultimate Edition cover of their upcoming title, EA Sports FC 25. This year’s selection embodies a stellar combination of contemporary talent and revered icons from the football world. The cover features Jude Bellingham, the dynamic young midfielder making waves at Real Madrid. Alongside him, football legends such as David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Gianluigi Buffon are prominently featured, each symbolizing the rich history and global appeal of the sport. Additionally, the inclusion of Aitana Bonmati, a prominent figure in women’s football, emphasizes EA Sports' dedication to diversity and inclusivity in representing the sport's broad spectrum.

The previous installment of the game, EA Sports FC 24, spotlighted Erling Haaland, the formidable striker from Manchester City, on its standard edition cover. However, the Ultimate Edition took a more expansive approach, showcasing a diverse lineup of 31 players from various countries, with Haaland featured at the forefront.

Jude Bellingham Joins Elite Lineup On EA Sports FC 25 Cover

Speculation surrounding Jude Bellingham’s role as the cover athlete for EA Sports FC 25 began to gain traction following hints from the insider source, Leandesign. This speculation was later confirmed by Insider Gaming, which not only verified Bellingham’s central cover position but also detailed the comprehensive list of athletes who would join him on the Ultimate Edition cover.

Responding to these rumors, EA Sports took to X, formerly known as Twitter to make an official announcement, revealing the cover design for the EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition. The featured athletes are arranged from left to right: Gianluigi Buffon, Aitana Bonmati, Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane, and David Beckham, set against a backdrop of gleaming trophies. This arrangement highlights Bellingham’s pivotal role, securing his status as the face of the standard edition as well. Notably, the inclusion of both Bellingham and Bonmati on the Ultimate Edition cover showcases their significant influence in shaping the current and future narratives of the sport.

In alignment with the cover reveal, EA Sports announced that a comprehensive unveiling of EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled for July 17, which will be broadcast live on YouTube. This event is poised to include the debut of a new trailer and is expected to confirm the highly anticipated release date of the game, rumored to be September 27.

Enhanced Editions And Platform Accessibility Set For EA Sports FC 25 Launch

EA Sports FC 25 will be available in both Standard and Ultimate editions, with the latter offering exclusive perks such as special digital items, additional athletes for the Ultimate Team mode, and early access to the game. According to Dealabs, fans who pre-order the Ultimate Edition can anticipate early access approximately a week prior to the official launch. Additionally, the game will be accessible on both current and previous generation platforms, ensuring it reaches a wide audience.

This release marks the second installment of the EA Sports FC series following the brand's split from FIFA after FIFA 23, ushering in a new chapter for the franchise. While EA continues on its new path, FIFA has communicated to its fanbase that it will continue to produce new titles under the FIFA brand, though these will be developed independently of EA.

The upcoming July 17 reveal is stirring considerable excitement among fans, who are eager for a glimpse into the new features and enhancements that EA Sports FC 25 will offer. This event is not only expected to confirm the release date but will also provide fans with their first look at the evolution of the EA Sports FC saga, promising new levels of engagement and realism in the gaming experience.

