Julian Edelman is one of the best and most productive receivers in New England Patriots history. He was a part of 3 Super Bowl winning teams and Tom Brady has gone overboard in his praise of Edelman for his clutch play and overall receiving ability during his tenure with the Patriots.

Edelman had an 11-year career with the Patriots after coming to the team as a 7th-round draft choice from Kent State in 2009. He was good enough to make the team as a rookie, but he really didn't come into his own until 2013 when he caught 105 passes for 1,056 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The receiver says it took him a while to get comfortable in the professional environment, and he was scared of head coach Bill Belichick from the beginning. As a rookie, Edelman attracted the head coach's ire when he failed to identify offensive lineman Matt Light, who was an established veteran at that point in his career.

When Belichick asked Edelman to identify the players wearing uniform No. 72 in a picture, the rookie receiver was unable to answer the question correctly.

“That’s Matt (expletive) Light, guy has only played nine years and has three (expletive) Super Bowls,” Edelman recalled Belichick saying. “He’ll be sitting there next week, I’d appreciate it if you knew his (expletive) name.”

It's clear that when Belichick dresses a player down, that player will remember it for years to come. Edelman certainly found a way to impress the coach with his clutch play throughout his career. Julian Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns throughout his career.