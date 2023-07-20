The most success in New England Patriots history came after the team changed from the “Pat Patriot” helmet logo of a Revolutionary War soldier hiking a football to the sleek “Flying Elvis” logo in 1993. However, the Patriots' throwback uniforms with the white helmets and the red jerseys are still fan favorites. The team will wear these old-school unis once again during the 2023 NFL season, and now we know when.

The team will wear the Pat Patriot helmets and throwback uniforms for two home games in 2023, starting with the contest against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football and in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Talk.

While the franchise wore a version of the Pat Patriot helmet from 1961 to 1992, the specific Patriots throwback uniforms will be modeled on the last (1984-92) version of the helmet and jersey combo.

This is the second consecutive season New England will wear these throwbacks after the NFL started allowing teams to wear secondary helmets in 2022. Last year's squad romped the Detroit Lions 29-0 in Week 5 wearing the white helmets and red jerseys. However, they also lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Worcester Telegram-Evening Gazette cartoonist Phil Bissell created the Pat Patriot logo in 1960, and the team used it for over 30 years. In addition to the franchise wanting to create a new look for the team in the 90s, New England also went away from its original logo because it is incredibly intricate and harder to reproduce on merchandise than the simpler Flying Elvis logo.