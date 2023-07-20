Julian Edelman appears to believe the New England Patriots are the reason his NFL career ended earlier than expected.

Recently speaking on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, Edelman blamed the Pats' intense practices on why he had to hang up the cleats.

Via Boston.com:

“I swear if I didn’t play in New England I’d still be playing because we practiced so goddamn hard. That’s honestly why I retired,” Edelman said .” “I couldn’t practice. I was getting three reps a practice, and then I was getting into the pool because my knee, I was (expletive) up. And you build your confidence through practice. Practice repetition becomes game reality.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Don't get it twisted, though. Edelman knows how important practice is and was to his success on the field, playing a key part in the wideout building fantastic chemistry with Tom Brady. The former WR even said he moved to California at one point so he and TB12 could link up and work out in the offseasons.

Julian Edelman was eyeing an NFL comeback in 2022 but it never came to fruition. He called it a career in 2021 after dealing with persistent injuries, suiting up just six times in 2020. For a seventh-round pick though, Edelman had a pretty impressive stint in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls and even winning a Super Bowl MVP.

I'm sure the difficult practices haven't changed in New England with Bill Belichick still in charge. Let's just hope that can result in the Patriots finally making the playoffs for the first time since Brady left town.