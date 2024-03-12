Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp didn't hold back in his criticism of England manager Gareth Southgate following the Reds' hard-fought draw against Manchester City. Despite an impressive display from Liverpool, which saw Alexis Mac Allister canceling out John Stones' opener, Klopp couldn't help but question Southgate's decision-making regarding Joe Gomez.
After the match, Klopp reserved special praise for Gomez, emphasizing his importance to the team's defensive solidity. In a thinly veiled dig at Southgate, Klopp remarked, “Joe Gomez. Gareth, honestly?!” This remark echoed Klopp's earlier sentiments when he recommended Southgate to consider Gomez for the national team, highlighting his versatility as “wonderful.”
In a press conference earlier in the week, Klopp had emphasized Gomez's ability to cover multiple positions in defense, stating, “I am not standing here telling Gareth who he should pick. But you can get one player and have four positions covered. Wonderful.”
Indeed, Gomez's versatility has been a key asset for Liverpool, with the defender proving adept at playing across the backline. Despite this, Gomez has only amassed 11 caps for England, with his last appearance coming back in October 2020. Klopp's frustration with Gomez's lack of international recognition was palpable, especially considering the defender's consistent performances for Liverpool.
With England facing an injury crisis, particularly at left-back following Luke Shaw's injury, Klopp's remarks are a timely reminder of Gomez's capabilities. As Liverpool continues to compete at the highest level, Klopp's comments add an intriguing subplot to the ongoing debate surrounding Southgate's selection decisions.
As Gomez's stock rises at Anfield, Klopp's public questioning of Southgate's choices highlights the complexities and pressures of managing club and international football. Whether Southgate will heed Klopp's advice remains to be seen, but the debate surrounding Gomez's international future will likely continue.