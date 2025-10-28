The Washington Commanders faced the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was sidelined by a hamstring injury for the Week 8 matchup. Marcus Mariota got the start in his absence and the Commanders managed to go into halftime with the game tied 7-7.

But things fell apart for Washington in the second half. The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points and the Commanders got blown out 28-7. The team fell to 3-5 with its third straight loss.

Both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel returned from injury against the Chiefs. Samuel had been dealing with a heel injury and sat out Week 7’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. McLaurin had missed four straight games with a quad injury.

Despite the month-long absence, McLaurin appeared to be in Pro Bowl form early in the Monday night matchup. Mariota struggled to move the offense and the running game was a non-factor. But McLaurin kept the Commanders in the game with a sensational toe-tap touchdown.

Commanders fall to Chiefs in MNF rout

Unfortunately, McLaurin re-aggravated his quad injury in the fourth quarter. He was seen standing on the sideline with his helmet on but he didn’t return to the game. The seventh-year wideout finished with three receptions for 54 yards and the Commanders’ lone touchdown.

Samuel’s return was less successful. A swing pass clanged off the wideout’s hands on Washington’s opening drive, leading to an interception – one of two Mariota threw in the game. Deebo finished with three catches for 11 yards.

Article Continues Below

Mahomes threw two interceptions early but the Commanders’ defense couldn’t stop the star quarterback in the second half. He threw three touchdown passes in the 28-7 romp. The Chiefs out-gained the Commanders 432 to 260 yards in a Monday Night Football rout.

Alex wrote:

“It sucks to see where the Commanders are from being in the NFC Championship Game last season. 1 win from the Super Bowl. To this season being a 3-5 team.”

Chuck added:

“Trade Payne and Deebo. They won’t be back. Have to rebuild the roster again. Won’t have to start completely from scratch this time around. Focus on next year.”

Treyding Stocks commented:

“caring about the NFL was fun for 1 year. what y'all say we do it again in 30 more years?”

CRC wrote:

“This is just an awful team with an awful coach. Shockingly bad. This was always my fear with Dan Quinn. He’s not an Xs and Os guy and his message gets stale fast. Same exact thing happened to him in Atlanta.”

And CJ Carr Enjoyer was optimistic:

“I can’t believe I’m seeing people overreact to 1 bad game. We’re in a slump, I get it. However to say the Commanders aren’t Super Bowl contenders is just ridiculous”