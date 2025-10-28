It's difficult to imagine now, but there was once a time when it looked like Jonathan Kuminga had already played his final game for the Golden State Warriors. For him to go from expendable piece to someone who's fully bought into the Warriors system is simply phenomenal. On Monday night, Kuminga had another incredible outing, this time dropping a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds to power the Dubs to a 131-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kuminga is displaying playmaking, hustle, and effort on both ends of the floor that haven't been seen from him in the past. There was a reason as to why head coach Steve Kerr kept him at such a short leash, as he tended to clash with the Dubs' system that was predicated on ball and player movement. But Kuminga is playing his best basketball yet, and he's become a huge reason as to why Golden State has started the season 3-1.

In his postgame presser, Kuminga reiterated just how committed he is to the team, and he's showing it by giving it his all on the glass and on the defensive end.

“The commitment of just doing it. Just doing it no matter what. Even if you're not making shots, I'm not making any shots, if I see the ball I just get the ball and just going out there and chasing those rebounds whatever you do. Some of those help win games. It's something that I'm trying hard to do throughout the year, just throughout my career. Working on finding those balls and just rebounding,” Kuminga said, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter).

“The commitment of just doing it. Just doing it no matter what.” Kuminga on rebounding 💯 pic.twitter.com/KXCUCbUWZ8 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 28, 2025

Rebounding the ball has been a bit of an Achilles heel for the Warriors in recent seasons, so Kuminga's development in this regard is no small deal at all.

Article Continues Below

Jonathan Kuminga is coming into his own as a Warriors player

Kuminga has come a long way from being someone whom Kerr decided to bench at some crucial junctures of last season. He has become someone the Warriors call upon to take on the opposing team's best perimeter player on defense, and he's been a monster on the glass to begin the year — he's currently averaging eight rebounds per contest, which would shatter his previous career-high in terms of single-season average.

The Warriors will look to keep it going later tonight when they face the Los Angeles Clippers at home on the second of a back-to-back set.