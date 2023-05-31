Juventus are linked with a move for Leeds midfielder Wilfried Gnonto this summer. The Whites signed the Italian International last summer, and he was said to be one for the future.

According to the claims from Tutto Mercato, Gnonto could be tempted to leave Leeds this summer as the club got relegated. There are reports that the Italian International could be returning to his home country, with Juventus eyeing a potential move for him. The Old Lady are set to part ways with World Cup winners Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot this summer and want fresh faces in the middle of the park.

It is also reported that Juventus will likely receive competition from Premier League champions Manchester City. The Blues are also linked with the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva this summer. Hence, seeing how their squad shapes up for next season will be interesting.

When Gnonto signed for Leeds, he impressed Jesse Marsch. The teenager was seen as a bright light, scoring two goals and registering four assists with his pace and fantastic dribbling ability.

However, after the sacking of Marsch, his game time dropped under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, respectively. Despite the continuous omission from the first team, Gnonto is still rated highly by Leeds fans and pundits.

The Whites lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on the last day of the season to seal their fate. Now, a major exodus could happen at Elland Road this summer, including Gnonto moving to Juventus.