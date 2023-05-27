Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes in the summer. The Blues have had a season to forget and believe that the key to their resurgence would be the evolution of their midfield.

According to the reports from El Futbolero, the World Cup winner could be moving to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer at the end of the season. Paredes was loaned to Juventus by PSG last summer, but that loan hasn’t worked out well for him. Now, he hopes to add a new chapter to his professional career at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have an abundance of talent in midfield. Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Conor Gallagher, and Mateo Kovacic are at the club. However, they cannot identify the right formula to get the best out of them. They sold Jorginho to Arsenal, who was reportedly a massive influence in the dressing room. Moreover, Kante could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer at the end of the season.

As Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge of the London-based club, he must sort out his midfield if he wants Chelsea back competing for titles again. Paredes isn’t the same profile as Kante, but he has quality and can form a great partnership with his fellow countryman Fernandez in the middle of the park.

Paredes has shown his quality in PSG and Juventus colors. However, the World Cup winner didn’t have a great 2022/23 season and would look to redeem himself at Stamford Bridge under new management. Chelsea have also been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich recently.