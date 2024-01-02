Blackpink still sort of in your area.

The four members of Korean pop girl group Blackpink, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé, have decided to part ways with YG Entertainment for their solo projects, Soompi reported from a translated article on Naver.

However, as Blackpink, they remain signed with YG.

The entertainment company released as statement (translated from Korean) that said, “We will do our utmost to support Blackpink’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts.”

A previous press release stated that the group renewed its contract and are planning a new album and world tour. YG Entertainment said that Blackpink would “continue to do its best to shine even brighter in the global music market as an artist representing not only our company but also K-pop.”

Blackpink debuted as a girl group under YG in 2016. In their most recent world tour, YG reported that the group went to 34 cities for 66 performance watched by 2.1 million fans.

As individual artists, the Blackpink members have expanded their reach outside South Korea. Jisoo recently debuted her solo single bundle, “Me.” Rosé also released a solo album in 2021 and made an appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Jennie also released a solo project in 2018. She just launched her new label and company OA or Odd Atelier. In early 2023, she made her acting debut in HBO's The Idol opposite Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

Blackpink's only non-Korean member, Lisa, set a Spotify record last year for having the highest streams of a K-pop song by a female artist of all time for her hit single Money.