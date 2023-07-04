The Weeknd celebrated the accomplishments he made on HBO's The Idol despite the criticism he received for its explicit scenes and how certain characters were portrayed. The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to share with his fans what he thought of The Idol.

“The finale. grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end,” The Weeknd captioned behind-the-scenes photos from the series. “Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey.”

The show follows a rising pop star Jocelyn played by Lily-Rose Depp who gets entangled with The Weeknd's character who is trying to take over her life. In an interview with Vogue Australia, the Depp revealed that she was not worried about the backlash from the project.

“We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning,” Depp recently told Vogue Australia in an interview for the July cover story. “I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s OK if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine — I think all the best art is [polarizing].”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In The Weeknd's cover story with GQ last month, the singer said that the debate around the show is not as bad as those are making it out to be.

“I just think discussion is healthy, no matter what,” he said. :To me it’s like, I’m just happy that there’s conversation. That’s important for anything I do, especially this new medium that I’m in.”

The Idol is streaming on HBO Max now.