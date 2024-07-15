Kachina is among the first characters playable from the new region of Natlan in Genshin Impact! Check out the drip marketing for Kachina and the official reveal posted on official HoYoverse accounts.

“Mottled Gold Yet Unsmelted” Kachina drip marketing

After being shown in Genshin Impact teasers for Natlan, we finally have a closer look at Kachina.

As revealed by the drip marketing, Kachina is a Geo character. Leaks suggest she will be a 4-star character. Her Constellation is “Ochotona Princeps.” Ochotona may refer to the family of Pika, a small, mountain-dwelling mammal. Princeps, in Latin, means “first.”

Kachina has appeared in two teasers: the Natlan Preview Teaser alongside Kinich and Mualani, and the Ignition Teaser – A Name Forged in Flames alongside many of the Natlan cast. In-game footage of her was shown riding her drill machine, so she may have a unique movement mechanic involving it as a mount.

Who are the Kachina voice actors?

In the English voiceover, she's voiced by Kristen McGuire. Her most notable roles include Flora from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Akane Kurokawa from Oshi No Ko, Biscuit from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, and Sanae from Captain Tsubasa.

For the Japanese voiceover, Yurika Kubo is Kachina's voice actor. Her most notable roles include Hanayo Koizumi from Live Live!, Loki from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, and Noir form Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

When will Kachina be playable in Genshin Impact?

Kachina will be added as a playable character in Genshin Impact version 5.0, scheduled on August 28, 2024. She will release alongside two other characters from Natlan: Kinich and Mualani.

Kachina Official Reveal – Gemstone Wrought of Tears and Mettle

“Not long after we first met, I saw Kachina crying, and tried to hand her a handkerchief. But smiling back, she said to me, ‘Don't worry, I'll wipe my own tears away.' That was a moment I'll always remember. So don't you worry about her either — the girl's made of strong stuff. Just make sure you give her all the encouragement she needs.”

— Mualani

Just like other younglings of the Children of Echoes, Kachina grew up surrounded by adorable Tepetlisaurs, shiny gems dug up from the depths, and heroic stories passed down by tribal elders. She came to know the mountain paths like the back of her hand, developing a great instinct and skill for searching out the treasures of the earth. In her leisure time, she and her friends would often visit the recording studios where musicians made their music, where they would dance freely to the pulsing rhythms. Growing up in such an environment, the occasional bump or scratch was unavoidable, and when she hurt herself, Kachina would cry out in pain just like any other child. But long before others had recovered from their pain, she would have wiped away her tears and stood back up again.

Of course, she understands why the adults might see her as a good kid — yet she struggles to comprehend why she, of all people, was given the name of “Uthabiti.” For as the ancient poem goes:

“The one that dares stand firm as a mountain, their bones like battlements, and hold the sun's gaze — it is they that shall be given unto eternity.”

“Fear itself should instead fear me, for my body is like a roaring blaze; destined to melt down all that is mean and lowly, then cast it once more as an epitaph.”

What part of her lives up to the lofty spirit embodied by this great name? The young Kachina has yet to figure this out. But having been granted this great honor, she is determined never to give up, no matter how many of her bids at the Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame end in vain. Even if it means being ostracized and reproached by her peers, or feeling disappointed, inferior, and at times nearly overwhelmed by landslides of negativity… In the end, she'll wipe it all away along with her tears. Because one thing is for certain — that “Uthabiti” Kachina will never be defeated by her tears.