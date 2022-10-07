Kamiwaza Way of the Thief Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story

Kamiwaza was a game made back in 2006 that never really saw a release in the west. Now, 16 years later, we can finally experience being a master thief in 1800s Japan. Keep reading to learn more about Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief Release Date: October 11, 2022

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief will release on October 11, 2022, on the Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This is a remake of the original game for the Playstation 2 back in 2006.

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief gameplay

This game is a third-person stealth game. Players spend most of their time infiltrating a location and stealing anything from inside. As the player goes about in their thievery, they have to remain stealthy. Otherwise, they risk getting attacked by the guards and by-passers that see them. As such, stealth is mandatory in this game.

How the player goes about being stealthy, however, is not what you would think. The stealth in this game does not play out like in Metal Gear Solid or in Splinter Cell. Instead of sticking to the shadows a lot (which the player can also do here), the way the player hides is almost comedic. The player can hide behind trees by standing still or even lying down on steps. If your target is large, you may even hide behind them, as they can’t see you even if they try to look back. The ways to hide in this game border on comedy, limited only by the player’s imagination.

Of course, the game would be too easy if that was the only thing to consider. As the player steals more objects, the bag around their neck increases in size. Think of it like Katamari Damacy, but with stealing items instead of rolling over them. More loot means you will get more money, but also means stealth becomes harder. Hiding behind trees may hide your body, but the bag may stick out and reveal your location. Players will have to maintain that balance at every level.

It’s also important to note that your actions have consequences. This game has a branching storyline, so take note of your actions at every step.

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief story

The player follows the story of Ebizo, a thief whose goal is to steal from the rich and give to the poor. His first job goes wrong when the thieves he was working with start killing innocent civilians. Told by his mentor to escape, Ebizo runs away with the lone survivor. Now, a decade later, Ebizo strives to live an honest life. One day, Suzuna, the survivor he took in as his own daughter, gets sick and starts needing expensive medicine. Desperate, Ebizo goes back to a life of thievery, with his original goals still in his mind.

For more gaming news, click here.