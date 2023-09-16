Kansas basketball guard Arterio Morris has been hit with rape accusations by the University of Kansas Police Department and as a result, the Jayhawks program has suspended him for the foreseeable future, as reported by the Kansas City Star.

Morris didn't see his name pop up in the incident report, but officials from the KU Athletics program said he “has been suspended from the program and we have no further comment.”

Per reports from the KU police department, there was a rape reported in latter August at McCarthy Hall, which isn't far from the Allen Fieldhouse, where the Kansas basketball team plays their home games.

According to the report, fellow KU players Elmarko Jackson and Johnny Furphy were witnesses and so is Nick Timberlake. As for the victim, it was a women from Missouri who is just 18 years of age. The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of August 26th but it wasn't reported to police until nearly 10 PM the next evening.

The Kansas basketball program hasn't commented on the situation. Morris' agent Chris Gaston and his mentor Juan Rivera both didn't have much to say on the matter, but Gaston did express “how an allegation against Morris might be portrayed through media coverage.”

The case remains under investigation and Morris hasn't been arrested or charged. He was actually just cleared of assault charges on Thursday stemming from an altercation with his ex-girlfiend last June, which did lead to his arrest.

Morris still played all of 2022-23 with the Texas Longhorns before transferring to KU in the offseason. He's expected to be an important player for Bill Self's squad, therefore it'll be very interesting to see how this situation plays out as the season nears.