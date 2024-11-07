Bill Self’s Kansas basketball team and Hubert Davis’s North Carolina basketball squad will reunite on the court for the first time since their memorable showdown on a Monday night in April.

Kansas and North Carolina, two storied basketball programs that clashed in the 2022 national championship and share deep ties through legends like Larry Brown, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams, are set to face off again Friday night in Lawrence.

Bill Self's ‘awesome' take on matchup against North Carolina basketball

“I think it's an awesome game this early in the season. Adds the fact that he's not tied to UNC & Hubert Davis isn't tied to KU might make it a little more about the game & the matchups & the special series it is overall,” said Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self.

Familiar faces from the 2022 matchup, including Kansas’ KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris Jr., along with North Carolina’s RJ Davis, will be part of the action once more.

While this matchup doesn’t carry the same high stakes as their championship clash—only marking the second game of the season for both teams—Bill Self captured its significance on the Jayhawker Podcast, calling it “an opportunity for us to figure out who we are and get better.”

Fans filling Allen Fieldhouse, however, are sure to bring an intensity that belies the early-season setting.

“The building should be on fire,” continued the Kansas basketball coach.

Since their 2022 matchup, Kansas has stumbled with two straight second-round exits, and North Carolina endured a missed tournament appearance before climbing back to reach the Sweet 16. This season, both teams are driven to go further, with their sights firmly set on a return to championship contention.

Kansas and North Carolina's season so far

Kansas, ranked No. 1, dominated in their season opener, cruising to a 87-57 victory over MEAC favorite Howard, fueled by Lawrence local Zeke Mayo.

Meanwhile, the ninth-ranked Tar Heels faced a tougher start, trailing Elon 71-69 with just under seven minutes left. They turned it around with an 18-2 run, sparked by senior RJ Davis, to secure the win.

First-team All-American RJ Davis led the way with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau, praised by Self as “a true point guard in skill and passing,” contributed 17 points and dished out eight assists. Seth Trimble, now filling another starting guard spot, showcased his defensive skills and added 15 points, following up on his 33-point showing in an exhibition against Memphis.

Overall, North Carolina stands as Kansas’ toughest opponent to date and ranks alongside Duke as one of the most challenging teams on the Jayhawks' nonconference slate.

Kansas has already had a glimpse of elite competition in an Oct. 25 exhibition game at Arkansas, which proved challenging for the Jayhawks, especially with several players sidelined by injuries.

As the much-anticipated matchup approaches, Kansas and North Carolina — ranked No. 2 and No. 3 all-time in victories, with 2,394 and 2,373 wins respectively — are set to break their series tie, which stands at 6-6.

Kansas holds the edge in recent history, having won the last four meetings, all of which took place in the NCAA Tournament. Their most recent clash was the thrilling 2022 NCAA Championship, where Kansas emerged with a 72-69 victory in New Orleans.