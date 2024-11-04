ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kansas enters this season as the No. 1 seed after a disappointing end to their 2023-24 season with a second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. Howard begins their season with two matchups with Kansas and Missouri before heading home for more accessible games. Howard received an NCAA Tournament First Four game in 2024 but dropped a close three-point game to Wagner to end their season. Kansas and Howard faced off at the end of the 2022-23 season, with the Jayhawks taking a 96-68 victory. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Howard-Kansas prediction and pick.

Howard returns two of their leading scorers from last season, and Bryce Harris and Marcus Dockery return for another year. Harris led the team with 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season. Dockery was a good partner in the backcourt, as he also contributed 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Howard finished in a second-place tie in the Mid-Eastern Conference last season with a 9-5 record and an 18-17 mark overall.

Kansas is happy with their No. 1 ranking to enter the season, as they had a disappointing 2023-24. The Jayhawks finished with a 10-8 conference record and a 23-11 mark overall. Homecourt wasn't an issue for the Jayhawks last season, as they had a 15-1 record. However, they were a disastrous 3-7 on the road.

Why Howard Will Cover The Spread/Win

Howard was the preseason pick to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Returning Bryce Harris, the conference's preseason player of the year will help those chances tremendously. Harris is one player who can keep up with the elite talent of the Jayhawks, but it would take a heroic effort to drag the Bison to a victory.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas had a disappointing 2023-24 season, and Bill Self was determined not to let it happen again in 2024-25. They were the preseason No. 1 but finished with the worst overall and Big 12 record during Self's tenure. The Jayhawks have three new weapons, again giving them the No. 1 ranking, including AJ Storr from Wisconsin, Rylan Griffen from Alabama, and Zeke Mayo from South Dakota State. Adding those players to a roster with Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams Jr, and Dajuan Harris Jr is trouble for their opponents.

Some off-court miscommunication between the program and coach complicated Howard's offseason. There haven't been many updates since the initial issues came to light, but it's worth noting that the Bison may have some distractions.

Final Howard-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas enters this season as the top seed, and they love to beat up on inferior opponents in their first game. The Jayhawks used to start their seasons with challenging opponents, as they faced Michigan State and Gonzaga in the first game a couple of times this decade. However, they've shifted to warmup games in recent years. In 2023-24, they defeated North Carolina Central 99-56 and Manhattan 99-61 in their first two games. In 2022-23, they defeated Omaha 89-64 and North Dakota State 82-59.

Howard will be their only warmup game this year as they move on to face North Carolina on Friday. Take the Jayhawks to get on the right track with a blowout win over Howard in this matchup.

Final Howard-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -26.5 (-110)