Kansas led by 11 in the second half, but they lost in OT to Kansas State.

The Kansas basketball team lost their third road game in a row on Monday night as they fell in overtime against Kansas State basketball. It was obviously a tight game as it was all tied up at the end of regulation, but there was a point in the second half when the Jayhawks led by 11. Kansas looked to be in a good spot at that point, but the Wildcats stormed back and they were able to force OT. The Jayhawks ended up losing 75-70.

Road woes continued to plague Kansas basketball on Monday night, and blowing an 11-point lead in the second half certainly hurt. The Jayhawks started the second half very strong, and it looked like they might run away with things. Comebacks happen, however, and Bill Self knows that.

“Well, we play great to start the second half,” Bill Self said after the game, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I mean, we went on a 7-0 run in about a minute and a half and then they went on an 11-0 run in about two minutes. So obviously we had an opportunity to keep them at arm's length and didn't do a good job of that at all. So that was a big stretch of the game from the 18-minute mark to the first TV timeout. That's when they went on their run. And of course, we went on our run for the first couple of minutes. But, h**l that happens in a game. There’s a lot of time after that.”

The game was close heading into the second half and before the big run from Kansas, and a big reason why was because of offensive struggles from the Jayhawks in the first half. Self discussed those struggles after the game.

“Well, I think that they guarded us pretty good,” He said. “And I also think that if you really studied how we play, we didn't do a good job and I’m not saying that by any stretch. But the few opportunities that we had, I mean, Dajuan underthrows Hunter on an uncontested layup. Parker throws a high low pass and he's wide open on out of bounds. Kevin missed a layup at the end of the first half. You score four points on those, you wouldn't be asking that same question. So yeah, we didn't do a good job at all. But we were still up to at halftime if I'm not mistaken. So it's not like that was the ballgame there in the first half.”

Lastly, another thing that has continued to plague Kansas basketball is their lack of bench production. It has been a problem for awhile now, and it continued on Monday as the bench had just two points. It is extremely difficult to win games that way, and it puts a lot of pressure on the starters.

“Absolutely yeah. Yeah, it puts pressure on starters, but starters are playing the majority of the minutes,” Self said. “They should score the majority of the points. I mean, the bench didn't have a chance to score a lot of points. They didn’t play a lot. But yeah, obviously that's going to be a concern all year long of course. We’ve been playing with that all year.”

After the loss, Kansas is now 18-5 on the season overall and 6-4 in Big 12 conference play. It's been an interesting year as the Jayhawks are clearly very good, but the road issues and the bench issues are going to prevent them from achieving their goals if they can't get them fixed. There are going to be a lot of tricky road games for them down the stretch. Kansas will be back in action on Saturday at home against #13 Baylor.