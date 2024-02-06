Kansas basketball coach Bill Self isn't getting down following his team's close overtime loss to Kansas State on Monday. Self is choosing to remain positive and look at what his team did right in the close game.

“Can't let one (loss) become two,” Self said following the game, per KSNT News. Kansas State defeated Kansas in overtime, 75-70, in Manhattan.

Kansas basketball kept the game close on the road, despite struggles this season to play well away from Lawrence. Bill Self said there is a specific reason why his team couldn't come away with a win.

“I thought that they were the more athletic and explosive team,” Self said, per ESPN. “I thought we showed stretches where we were as well. But the bottom line is, it comes down to making free throws.”

Kansas finished 11-for-16 from the charity stripe, while the Wildcats went 18-for-26. The Jayhawks got a double-double from Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Three other players scored in double figures for Kansas basketball, who scored the first nine points of the second half to open a big lead. Kansas State ultimately wouldn't be denied in this game to come back and get the win.

Kansas State basketball snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory. Kansas basketball fell to 6-4 in the Big 12 conference with the loss, to go with a 18-5 record. The Big 12 is extremely competitive this season, as no team has fewer than three conference losses.

Kansas basketball is next in action on Saturday with a home matchup against Baylor.

 

 