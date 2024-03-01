The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the best teams in the country this season, but they've suffered a major blow recently in the form of a knee injury to star guard Kevin McCullar Jr. The Jayhawks have played inconsistent basketball as of late and recently head coach Bill Self suggested McCullar's injury could be season ending.
Self appeared to walk back that suggestion a bit this week, now saying it's possible that McCullar could return to the court this season as per Shreyas Lahdda of The Kansas City Star.
“I think he's doing better,” Bill Self said. “I don't know when he will play next.” Self went on to say that it's a possibility that Kevin McCullar returns from the knee injury as early as Kansas' game against Baylor on Saturday depending on how he is during practice.
McCullar has been having a breakout year for the Jayhawks in his final season of college eligibility. He's been averaging 19.0 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The knee injury is something McCullar has been dealing with all season. He's missed a total of five games so far. He had been out due to the injury, returned to the lineup, then re-injured it. This is McCullar's second season with Kansas after transferring from Texas Tech where he played three seasons. He's been the Big 12's leading scorer this season and was looking like a first round NBA Draft pick.