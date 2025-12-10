The Tennessee Titans were the first team to make a coaching change this season. After the Titans started 1-5, they decided to part ways with Brian Callahan. The Titans went with Mike McCoy as the interim coach for the rest of the year. The Titans have been awful this season and have struggled to find consistency. They need a coach who can help Cam Ward develop on offense.

ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano released a major report on what they are hearing around the NFL ahead of Week 15, and one of the biggest names gaining traction is Matt Nagy, due to his relationship with the Titans' general manager, Mike Borgonzi. However, this is not guaranteed, as the Chiefs' slide could leave them missing the postseason altogether and could affect his job chances.

Fowler said, “The Matt Nagy-Titans connection comes up in league circles, with the belief that Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi has a good relationship with Nagy from their Kansas City days. Nagy's tenure in Chicago has aged well, going 34-31 with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. The Chiefs' struggles could affect Nagy's chances. But I expect him to be a candidate in Tennessee.”

It is worth noting that Fowler also said the Titans are in the midst of a wide-open coaching search. They have a decent number of candidates to choose from.

Article Continues Below

The candidates seem to come down to defensive coordinators like Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, and Brian Flores, as well as offensive coordinators like Matt Nagy, Kliff Kingsbury, and Arthur Smith.

Joseph and Saleh are running defenses that are playing like two of the best in the NFL, while the offensive candidates have had more struggles recently. Joseph, in particular, has been the biggest key behind the Broncos' success. Nagy also had recent experience as head coach of the Chicago Bears, and his tenure ended on a disappointing note.

That list is not set in stone yet because Joe Brady, Klint Kubiak, Todd Monken, and Grant Udinski are also names to be discussed on offense, but they don't have the head-coaching experience the others do. However, that might not matter as much.

This is a relationships business, and Matt Nagy still has the inside track due to his relationship with Mike Borgonzi, but it would be a hard sell to hire him if the Chiefs flame out. These next few weeks are huge for his candidacy.