Perhaps Hollywood is calling New York Knicks star Josh Hart‘s name after his recent audition for Smile 3 during a postgame moment with guard Jalen Brunson.

As Brunson was being asked about the Knicks' offensive outlook since Hart joined the starting lineup, the former Minutes Champion stood by his locker, smiling.

Josh Hart was loving every moment of Jalen Brunson’s interview when asked about him 😂 (via @ScottCampsall)pic.twitter.com/Gb4IpkwRLk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hart did not break eye contact with Brunson, causing the star guard to stumble in his answer, especially as he was complimenting his teammate.

Smile 2 brought a pop star into the equation, so perhaps the inevitable Smile 3 could follow a basketball player like Hart, who seems perfect for the role.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's Knicks are rolling after 4th straight win

The Knicks have won four games in a row, most recently beating the Toronto Raptors 117-101 in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. Brunson has played in 22 of 24 games, starting all of them. Meanwhile, Hart has only started in nine of the 23 games he has played in.

Luckily, they have both seen a decrease in the number of minutes they're playing per game. Brunson averaged 35.4 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season. Through 24 games, Brunson is averaging 34.9 minutes per game.

Hart has seen a more drastic decrease. He is a high-intensity player, grabbing a lot of rebounds for a guard. So far, Hart is averaging 29.7 minutes per game, a large decrease from his 37.6 minutes per game last year.

The Knicks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2024-25 season. However, they were beaten by the Indiana Pacers in six games.

They had beaten the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. If they had won, they would have faced the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. The Pacers gave them a good fight, but they lost the series in seven games.

The Knicks will next play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Dec. 13. Their game will be broadcast on Prime Video. The Magic are currently 15-10.