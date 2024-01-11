The Kansas basketball team lost a tough Big 12 matchup to the UCF Knights on Wednesday night. The 65-60 loss moved Bill Self and the No. 3 Jayhawks to 13-2 on the season. Naturally, fans on social media are quite energized by the shocking loss and had interesting reactions to their late collapse.

Jayhawks fans are devasted by the team's fall in the fourth quarter

Kansas had a 16-point fourth-quarter lead on UFC, but the Knights played stellar basketball on both ends to come back and win. Now, social media users are calling out the Jayhawks after their disappointing finish to the game:

Many fans and analysts proposed that Kansas could be the best team in the country. However, their performance against the UCF basketball team proved them wrong. The Jayhawks fell short in two key areas of the Big 12 matchup: free throw percentage and turnovers.

Kansas shot 54.5 percent from the stripe compared to UFC's 77.8 total. Moreover, the Jayhawks turned the ball over 18 times, while the Knights gave up 13. Much of Kansas' collapse was due to the stellar defense UCF played down the stretch. The Knights scored while holding KU's stars to a minimum.

Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson, Kansas' leading scorers, were each held to 16 points or fewer. UCF's trio of double-digit scorers outshined the Jayhawks unit.

Kansas' loss comes in the wake of Bill Self's comments on the team's lack of depth. He acknowledged the Jayhawks need to improve their bench if they want to make a deep conference and NCAA Tournament run.

Many now doubt the Jayhawks' ability to be competitive in the postseason, but rest assured the team will bounce back and find a way to maintain their dominance.