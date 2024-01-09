Kansas must improve this one vital area to overcome their stiff competition.

The Kansas basketball program has had a tremendous start to the 2023-24 season. The Jayhawks are 13-1 and are the No. 3 team in the country. Despite the team's success, other Big 12 squads pose serious threats. Head coach Bill Self discussed the key to overcoming Kansas' tough competition.

The Jayhawks need to improve in one key area to outshine their Big 12 competition

Bill Self went on the College Hoops Today Podcast to address Kansas' most pressing problem:

“We're going to labor from time to time to score, but we need our bench to be better,” Self said, per College Hoops Today. The head coach believes improving the bench is the key to winning a national championship.

Kansas' starting lineup of Dajuan Harris, Elmarko Jackson, Kevin McCullar, K.J. Adams, and Hunter Dickson combine to average 81.4 percent of the team's points. Therefore, Coach Self's assessment of the bench is fitting. Moreover, the Jayhawks' Big 12 competition will not wait for them to improve.

The Houston basketball squad shares the top spot in the conference with KU. The Cougars are undefeated and rank one above Kansas as the No. 2 team in the nation. If the Jayhawks do not improve their depth, they will have a tough time advancing in both conference and NCAA Tournament play.

Nevertheless, Kansas is using what it has to remain a dominant force. Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson are getting things done on both sides of the ball. McCullar leads Kansas in points (20.1) and steals (1.6).

Meanwhile, Dickinson pours in 19.4 points and pulls in 12.4 rebounds per game, the latter of which ranks him second in the country. In addition, he blocks 1.2 shots per contest.

Bill Self and the Jayhawks know the areas they need to improve, but if they can continue to find ways to win games, they will be in good hands.