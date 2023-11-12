Kansas basketball is 2-0 so far this year, and Hunter Dickinson looks poised to have a special season for the Jayhawks.

The college basketball season is now underway as the new year got tipped off on Monday. Once again, Kansas basketball is expected to be one of the top teams in the nation, and all eyes will be on the Jayhawks throughout the entire season. Kansas got their season started on Monday night at home against NC Central and they also played at home against Manhattan on Friday night. To no one's surprise, the Jayhawks were big favorites in both of those games, and they won them easily. Kansas won 99-56 on Monday and they won 99-61 on Friday.

It has already been an exciting start to the season for Kansas basketball, and I'm not talking about the blowout wins against subpar opponents. The Jayhawks recently signed head coach Bill Self to a massive contract that makes him the highest paid coach in college basketball. Self has done a phenomenal job so far at Kansas, and he is very deserving of that contract.

Last season, Kansas was also unsurprisingly one of the best teams in the country. The Jayhawks were one of the top teams in the nation all year and entered the NCAA Tournament as a #1 seed. Kansas won the national championship the year prior, and they were looking to defend their crown, but they came up short and were upset in the round of 32. This season, Kansas is hungry to get back, and they're hungry to make a deeper run. One thing that might help that happen is the addition of Hunter Dickinson.

Hunter Dickinson spent the first three years of his college basketball career with Michigan, but he is now part of the Kansas basketball team. Ever since he was a freshman, he was a star. Dickinson became a starter during his freshman season with the Wolverines, and he ended up averaging 14.1 PPG and 7.4 RPG. He only got better from there, and he is expected to be one of the best players in the country this season. Here are three predictions for the Kansas star.

Hunter Dickinson will average 20 PPG

So far in his post-freshman year career, Hunter Dickinson has averaged right around the 18 PPG mark. Don't be surprised at all if he manages to average over 20 this season. This Kansas team is the most talented team that he's been around, which will help, and he has also been adding things to his repertoire every off season. Dickinson is 7'2″, yet his three point shooting has gotten pretty good over the past couple seasons. He shot 42% from deep last season, and he hasn't missed a three yet this year. Adding that to his game has helped him a lot, and he's going to score a lot of points this season.

Hunter Dickinson will average 9+ RPG

Hunter Dickinson is going to have a monster season for Kansas, but I can't pull the trigger on predicting him to average a double double. It's possible, but I'll go with nine for his rebounds. With his size, Dickinson has always been a rebounding machine, and that's not going to change this season. He has averaged nine before, and this season, I expect him to up the numbers a little bit and be in the 9.25-9.5 range.

Hunter Dickinson will win the Wooden Award

If Hunter Dickinson does put up these predicted numbers, he will be in the conversation to win the Wooden Award for the best player in college basketball. He has to talent to do it. Last season, it was Purdue's big man, Zach Edey, who won the award. He is back this season and is obviously a top contender, but Dickinson is too. Both should have terrific seasons, and they both will likely be in the running when the season ends.