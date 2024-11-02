The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season during which they were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a blowout by Gonzaga. With several key returners this season, the Jayhawks are hoping to bounce back in 2024-25. And Kansas recently received major news this week with the commitment of Darryn Peterson in a huge recruiting win, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

In addition to Kansas, Darryn Peterson’s recruiting also included Kansas State, Ohio State and USC. The five-star guard is considered to be the best guard in the class of 2025. He becomes the Jayhawks first commit in the class of 2025.

Peterson is entering his senior year of high school at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. He began his high school career Cuyahoga Falls in Ohio. After two seasons, he transferred to Huntington Prep in West Virginia. Peterson is considered a one and done recruit and a potential candidate for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He will make his Kansas debut for the 2025-26 season when the Jayhawks are poised to lose several key players in the backcourt including Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, David Coit and Shakeel Moore who will be using up their final season of NCAA eligibility this year.

Kansas looking for strong 2024-25 season

The Jayhawks started out the 2023-24 season strong, but faltered when they hit Big 12 Conference play. They managed to go only 10-8 in conference play amid multiple injuries. Although they defeated Samford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, they were embarrassed by Gonzaga in the round of 32.

But with the first Associated Press poll released this month, Kansas came in as the No. 1 ranked team in the country. And for good reason. One of the key returners this year is Hunter Dickinson, the Jayhawks’ man in the middle.

Dickinson was hampered by injury late last season but is excepted to be healthy. Last season, Dickinson averaged 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocked shots. He led the nation in rebounding. He shot 54.8 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 62.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Jayhawks also managed to bring in a strong transfer portal haul. That group includes AJ Storr who transferred from Wisconsin and is one of the more prolific scoring wings in college basketball. He’s also a potential first round NBA Draft pick.

Kansas’ transfer portal group also includes former Alabama forward Rylan Griffen, former Rice guard Noah Shelby, former Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore, former Northern Illinois guard David Coit Jr, and former South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo.