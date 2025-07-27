The Washington Commanders have found their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Washington was the talk of the NFL in 2024 and Daniels was a big part of that. Now the second-year quarterback is doing whatever he can to improve his game.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels gave a humble answer when asked how he keeps perspective as an NFL player.

“Yeah I think it's just the humility part,” Daniels said at Commanders training camp on Sunday, via SportsCenter. “Being grounded and never letting your ego — we always say in the quarterback room ‘check your egos at the door.' That's one of the main things that they harp because everybody has egos, everybody is selfish in their own ways. As human beings, that's human nature. But for us it's like okay how can I just go out there and take that away from me? Push the ego out the way and how can I be able to grow and get better?”

Daniels added that he knows he still has a lot to learn. He embraces the challenge of putting in the work in an attempt to become the best.

“[I've] still got so much to learn and I'm striving to be a perfect player,” Daniels concluded.

Daniels is already on the right trajectory. He won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and is primed to have another great season in 2025.

Commanders' Jayden Daniels ranked among top NFL quarterbacks per ESPN

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field
© Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Daniels is already receiving praise as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the league's top 10 quarterbacks in a recent article and placed Daniels on the list.

Fowler's ranking was powered by feedback from NFL coaches, scouts, and executives. One coach explained what makes Daniels so dangerous for the Commanders.

“Won 12 games with a mediocre-at-best defense and just a decent offensive roster around him,” an NFC coordinator said. “System he plays in requires him to play off-schedule and make plays with his feet on a regular basis for success. And he is still solid in the pocket.”

Daniels is equally dangerous passing the football and rushing, either on scrambles or designed runs. He logged 570 scramble yards in 2024 and had a whopping 6.0 yards per carry.

It will be exciting to see how Daniels can improve his game in 2025. If he takes another leap forward, he'll cement his place among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

