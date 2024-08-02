AJ Dybantsa is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country and the current No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025. On Friday, Dybantsa gave a crucial update on his recruitment that is sure to excite Kansas basketball fans.

Dybantsa narrowed down the list of schools he is considering, listing Kansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas State and BYU as his finalists, according to ESPN's Paul Biancardi.

“I'm looking to build a relationship with a head coach who doesn't sugarcoat anything, but we can still have that bond both on and off the court,” Dybantsa said. “[We can] talk about things on and off the court and play to my strengths while helping me with my weaknesses.

“These are the pillars that will define my choice for a program,” Dybantsa continued. “[It needs to be] family-oriented, a winning program, offer development both on the court and in their strength program, and for me to be one-and-done and ready to impact.”

The Kansas basketball program more than fits the description of a school that Dybantsa is looking for. The No. 1 recruit has already visited Auburn, and plans to take official visits to the rest of the schools on his list before making a final decision in February according to Biancardi.

AJ Dybantsa is a generational talent

If Kansas, or any of the other six programs that Dybantsa listed ends up getting him, they're going to get a potentially all-time prospect. At 6-9, 205 pounds, Dybantsa has elite size at the wing and has a very promising outside shot. He averaged 22.6 points per game and led the Elite Youth Basketball League with 197 points in transition. Dybantsa also shot 82% at the line over 173 attempts and shot 38% from beyond the arc in catch-and-shoot situations, per Synergy Sports.

Dybantsa, who previously played for Prolific Prep in California, is transferring schools to Utah Prep. At Utah Prep, Dybantsa will have the opportunity to travel to Shanghai, China to play against some of the best teams in the world from Serbia, Japan and Australia.

Over the past few months, Dybantsa impressed at the high school level, in EYBL and even in international play. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup. Dybantsa was originally a part of the class of 2026 but reclassified last year to get to college a year earlier.

Dybantsa could be a generational prospect. He will have a huge impact the second he walks into the gym for whichever program he decides to play for. The race is officially on for Dybantsa's commitment.