Huge blow for Kansas.

The Big 12 Conference is set for a huge showdown on Monday as Kansas and Texas Tech face off in Lubbock. This is a battle of two top-25 teams, but the Kansas basketball team got unfortunate news regarding leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. He will be out for the second straight game, per Jeff Goodman.

McCullar also missed the game against Baylor on Saturday as he deals with a knee injury. Jamari McDowell is also out for the game for the Jayhawks.

McCullar is the leading scorer for the Kansas basketball team, averaging 19.5 PPG with 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on the season. He also missed the January 30 contest against Oklahoma State. It is also worth noting that McCullar played his first three years of college basketball with Texas Tech, so it's a tough game for him to miss with the Jayhawks returning to Lubbock.

The Jayhawks are 19-5 on the year and in the top-5 in the rankings, and Texas Tech is up to No. 23 and sporting an impressive 17-6 record. The Big 12 Conference has six top 25 teams with Houston on to for now but Kansas is just half a game behind Iowa State for the second spot and Texas Tech is tied with Baylor right behind the Jayhawks.

It's going to be a massive game on Monday night with big implications, but the Kansas basketball team will have to find a way to win without their leading scorer.