Jalon Daniels announced Thursday that he will be returning to Kanas football following his injury-plagued 2023 season

Jalon Daniels is returning to Kansas football for the 2024 season after dealing with an injury-plagued 2023 campaign. Daniels posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) where he discussed his decision.

“This season didn't go as planned,” Daniels said in the video. “But life comes at you fast. And sometimes your story's out of your control. But I guess that means I just have unfinished business. My dreams haven't changed, my goals are still there, and my vision for my future is clear.

“So you want something to talk about? Talk about this… I'm not done yet. And I'm not going anywhere. Rock chalk.”

Jalon Daniels also released an official statement to Jayhawks fans, via Kansas Football on X.

“Jayhawk Nation, I want to thank you for your support and well wishes as I battle back from injury. Personally, it has been an incredibly difficult time being away from the game that I love and not being able to play with my brothers in front of our incredible fans on Saturdays.

“The adversity that I have faced this season will help me come back even stronger when the time is right. Kansas is a very special place to me, and I will be back next season to continue to move the program forward under Coach Leipold. Rock Chalk!”

Jalon Daniels' 2023 season

Daniels is a star quarterback who has unfortunately dealt with injury trouble in 2023. Following an impressive 2022 campaign, Daniels has appeared in just three games so far this season.

He has recorded five touchdowns and 705 yards through the air in limited action. Daniels and the Jayhawks are hopeful that he can stay healthy in 2024.

If Jalon Daniels is able to remain on the field during the '24 season, Kansas football will be in great shape.