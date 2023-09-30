The huge matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday missed at least one crucial figure. Kansas football hit the field of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin without leading quarterback Jalon Daniels. Apparently, Daniels did not feel good enough about his back, forcing him to ultimately miss the contest, as told by Kansas head coach Lance Leopold to Molly McGrath of ESPN (h/t Pete Thamel of ESPN).

“For those wondering why Kansas’ Jalon Daniels isn’t playing. He experienced back tightness before the game, which had limited him earlier this year. He warmed up and went to locker room. He hasn’t come out and is working with a trainer. He’s doubtful, per Lance Leipold to

@MollyAMcGrath.”

With Daniel unavailable for the meeting with Texas, Kansas football went with senior Jason Bean to start under center. Bean was not very effective, though, passing for just 136 yards on 9-for-21 completions. He did throw for a touchdown and avoided an interception, but had two fumbles (one lost).

This is the second time that Daniels has sat out a game in the 2023 college football season. He also missed Kansas football's season-opening 48-17 victory against the Missouri State Bears on Sep. 1 due to a back issue as well.

The hope for Kansas is that Daniels will be able to give it a go by next week when the Jayhawks look to recover from their first loss of the season. Kansas football will host the UCF Knights on Oct. 7 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

On the season, Daniels, who was named the Big 12's preseason player of the year, has 705 passing yards and five touchdowns against an interception on 74.7 percent completion rate.