Devin Neal provided the Jayhawks an exciting update for the 2024 season.

The Kansas Jayhawks had a solid 2023-24 college football season. The Jayhawks boast an 8-4 record as they prepare for a postseason bowl game against the UNLV Rebels. Part of Kansas' success was earned by star junior tailback Devin Neal. Neal contemplated going to the NFL, but Kansas received a positive update on his decision.

The Jayhawks will receive another year of service from Devin Neal

Neal informed the Jayhawks coaching staff that he is returning to the team for the 2024 season, per ESPN. The junior tailback has been a tremendous asset for Kansas' offense. He rushed for 1,209 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2023 season. Thus, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

The Jayhawks will be happy to have him back as they look to climb the Big 12 standings. Kansas ended the regular season on a good note. They beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 49-16 in a dominant win.

Of course, Devin Neal showed up huge against the Bearcats. He rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. In addition, senior QB Jason Bean threw for 250 yards and two TDs. Like Neal, Bean has been instrumental in Kansas' offensive success.

The Jayhawks will end their season taking on UNLV in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Rebels will be a tall task for Kansas. At 9-4, UNLV has been one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference. Still, Kansas looks to use its strengths to come away with a victory.

Devin Neal's return to the team means the Jayhawks have an opportunity to chase a 2024 Big 12 title. Can they improve upon their 2023 season and climb the college football rankings?