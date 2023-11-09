Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold shuts down any possible Michigan State coaching rumors amid the Jayhawks 7-2 season.

The Kansas Jayhawks football program is 7-2 this year, ranked in the top 25, and just one game back of Texas and Oklahoma State for the top spot in the Big 12. As a result, rumors have swirled about head coach Lance Leipold, including some Michigan State buzz. The Spartans' job is open after Mel Tucker was fired following sexual assault allegations, and Leipold's name makes sense given the success he has had in Kansas, especially after the stunning win over Oklahoma.

However, Leipold made sure to shut down those talks while confirming his future with the Kansas football team in a recent interview during his weekly Hawk Talk radio show appearance, per Michael Swain of 247Sports.

“This is the only interview and that's the way it's going to be. The one thing that happens this time of year, is there's a lot of speculation and things that are happening that are not accurate. As I've said for a long time, Travis Goff and Chancellor Girod have treated Kelly and I extremely well and our family. It is our plan and our expectation that we want to be here and this is going to be the last job that we have.”

Kansas AD commits to Lance Leipold

To make things more clear, the Kansas athletic director, Travis Goff, committed to Leipold and made his feelings known about keeping him in town, per Swain.

“I want these two guys to coach until the wheels fall off, literally, in both cases,” Goff said. “And we want them, of course, to coach right here in Kansas until the wheels fall off or until they decide it's time to shut it down.”

The other guy is referring to Bill Self, the Kansas men's basketball coach who just inked a rolling five-year extension to make him the highest-paid coach in college basketball earlier in the week.

Leipold spent six seasons as the head coach at Buffalo before coming to the Kansas football program in 2021. Despite going just 2-10 in his first season, they went 6-7 a year ago and have already won seven games in 2023, so Leipold has this program headed in the right direction, and it doesn't sound like he is going anywhere else. To make things more impressive, the Kansas football team has been without star quarterback Jalon Daniels since September 23 due to an injury.

The Kansas football team finishes the Big 12 regular season with games against Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Cincinnati, and a 10-win season would be massive for the Jayhawks.