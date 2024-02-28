The college football coaching cycle took a million turns this offseason with coaches going everywhere. Some head coaches even left for assistant jobs, including Chip Kelly going to Ohio State and Jeff Hafley leaving Boston College for the Green Bay Packers DC position. However, Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold, whose name floated in some other rumors for openings, has earned himself a big contract raise after another successful year with the Jayhawks, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.
‘Sources: Kansas has agreed to a new contract for coach Lance Leipold that features a significant raise in his average salary to more than $7 million per year, putting him in the Top 3 average salary in the Big 12. Leipold has delivered back-to-back bowl seasons at Kansas, and the school has prioritized keeping him…Leipold’s salary bump does not include new years on the deal. It’s part of a bigger investment in Kansas football by AD Travis Goff, as Kansas has invested $450 million in football stadium and facility upgrades and also a significant uptick in on-field and support staff salary.'
Leipold was a candidate for the Washington opening after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, but the Huskies ended up hiring Jedd Fisch after Leipold and other candidates backed out.
Leipold is now in the top three in average salary in the Big 12 Conference, so this is a massive deal for the Jayhawks head coach. The Kansas football team finished 9-4 this past season and 5-4 in the Big 12 with a victory over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
The Kansas football team is on the rise, and Lance Leipold is getting a big contract extension as a reward.