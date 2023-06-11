Kansas State is fresh off of a run to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. As Kansas State prepares to run it back, the Wildcats have gotten some impressive reinforcements.

Former Creighton standout Arthur Kaluma has transferred to Kansas State, via Tobias Bass, CJ Moore and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. Before committing to the Wildcats, Kaluma ranked as the second-best transfer player available, via The Athletic.

Kaluma came to Creighton as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, via 247Sports. He chose the Blue Jays over powerful contenders such as Kansas, Arkansas and Arizona.

He made an immediate impact as a freshman, starting 30 games for Creighton. Kaluma averaged 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Following the season, he was named to the Big East All-Freshman team.

Kaluma's sophomore season saw him produce around the same level, averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds per game. As he prepares for a potential jump to the NBA, Kaluma will now continue to develop his game with the Wildcats.

Kansas State is coming off of one of their better seasons in recent memory. Their 26 wins was the most in team history dating back to the 2009-2010 season. That was the same year Kansas State last reached the Elite Eight.

At the pinnacle of college basketball once again, Kansas State isn't looking to give up their spot. The Wildcats will bolster their already impressive roster with Arthur Kaluma. Kaluma will now look to bring his experience and rebounding acumen from Creighton into his new opportunity with the Wildcats.