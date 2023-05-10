Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Creighton basketball forward Arthur Kaluma is reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to John Fanta of Fox Sports.

Kaluma is prioritizing the NBA Draft and is focused on building his stock at the NBA Combine next week, but if he decides to return to college, it will not be at Creighton, according to Fanta.

Arthur Kaluma spoke on his decision.

“I am thankful for the chance to participate in the draft process and showcase my skills in front of various NBA teams,” Kaluma said, via Fanta. “After taking part in the NBA Combine and my agency’s Pro Day, I will discuss the feedback I’ve received with my family and advisors. Ultimately, I will decide whether to remain in the Draft or return to college based on what’s best for my career long-term. I want to express my gratitude to Coach McDermott and the entire Creighton community for two amazing years in Omaha.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He went on to say his priority is the NBA Draft.

“At present, my full attention is devoted to the NBA Draft,” Kaluma said, via Fanta. “As the NBAA withdrawal deadline approaches, should returning to college by in my best interest, my family and I will carefully consider our options and evaluate all factors before making a final decision.”

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal is on May 11, so the timing of Kaluma’s announcement makes sense. Kaluma has until June 1 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college if he wants to retain his eligibility.