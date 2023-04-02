My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Final Four for the 2023 March Madness tournament yielded some exciting games, but notably absent from the action was Kansas State. The Wildcats made it all the way to the Elite Eight before running into Florida Atlantic University, where they ultimately lost 79-76. That doesn’t take away from all that they accomplished on the season, though, including the performance of their head coach Jerome Tang.

Tang’s first season with Kansas State was a resounding success, as they went 26-10 on the season, and earned the number three seed in the East region for March Madness. Even though the Wildcats ultimately came up short of their ultimate goals this season, it was a quick turnaround from their 14-17 record last season. As a result of his strong work, Tang ended up winning the Naismith Coach of the Year award in his first season with Kansas State.

Congratulations to Jerome Tang on being named Naismith Coach of the Year 👏 @NaismithTrophy pic.twitter.com/pU3bCUvsvE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

This is a well deserved honor for Jerome Tang, who completely changed the culture of Kansas State’s basketball team in a very short period of time. As we can see above, the Wildcats weren’t very good last season, and in the span of one season, they managed to turn themselves into one of the top teams in the nation. That’s very deserving of some recognition.

It would seem like Tang is just getting started with Kansas State, considering he signed a six-year deal with the Wildcats when he took over as their head coach. It will be interesting to see whether or not Tang can improve on his wildly successful debut campaign with Kansas State, but the early signs are very encouraging, and he rightly gets some recognition here for his work with the Wildcats this season.