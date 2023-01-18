The Kansas State Wildcats scored a huge upset victory in Manhattan Tuesday night, as they just downed Big 12 rivals and reigning national champions No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks to the tune of an 83-82 score. The turning point of the game was no other than the game-winning alley-oop dunk by Keyontae Johnson that turned a one-point deficit into a one-point lead and put Kansas State basketball in front for good.

Is it March yet?

THE COMEBACK STORY KEEPS GETTING BETTER 🔥 Keyontae Johnson with the game-winning alley-oop in the Sunflower Showdown 👏 (via @Big12Conference) pic.twitter.com/ewHq9R3c0R — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 18, 2023

Kansas State is a contender for a Big 12 regular season title. Jerome Tang is a prime candidate for National Coach of the Year. And Keyontae Johnson is the feel good story in sports. America! https://t.co/xGtQ2pPha9 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 18, 2023

Bedlam. At. Bramlage. Kansas State knocks off Kansas in an instant classic, 83-82. Jerome Tang has formed quite arguably college basketball’s best story. Keyontae Johnson is at the forefront of it. He’s the comeback player of the year in the sport and had the game-winning slam. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) January 18, 2023

Kansas State is such a great story on so many levels. Jerome Tang…Keyontae Johnson…. And beating the Jayhawks without a big scoring game from Nowell. A small step for the Wildcats, a giant leap for college basketball. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 18, 2023

Keyontae Johnson! Incredible call and execution. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 18, 2023

With that win by Kansas State basketball, college hoops fans are recalling how great of a story Keyontae Johnson is. He was the Florida Gators player who collapsed on the court back in 2020 and had to go through a medically induced coma before fully recovering.

Johnson transferred to Kansas State basketball after his stay in Gainesville and is now among the key players of a surging Wildcats squad that is playing its first season under head coach Jerome Tang.

Johnson led Kansas State basketball with 24 points to go with eight rebounds and two assists in the takedown of Kansas. It was the best response the Wildcats could have to their 82-68 road loss to the TCU Horned Frogs last Saturday which snapped Kansas State’s nine-game undefeated streak. With the win over the Jayhawks, Kansas State has improved its overall record to 16-2 and its Big 12 slate to 5-1, thus moving up to the No. 1 spot in the conference’s standings.

Kansas State will look to sustain its huge momentum when the Wildcats host the Texas Tech Red Raiders this coming Saturday. Kansas, on the other hand, will lock horns with the Horned Frogs on the same day.