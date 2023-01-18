The Kansas State Wildcats scored a huge upset victory in Manhattan Tuesday night, as they just downed Big 12 rivals and reigning national champions No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks to the tune of an 83-82 score. The turning point of the game was no other than the game-winning alley-oop dunk by Keyontae Johnson that turned a one-point deficit into a one-point lead and put Kansas State basketball in front for good.

Is it March yet?

With that win by Kansas State basketball, college hoops fans are recalling how great of a story Keyontae Johnson is. He was the Florida Gators player who collapsed on the court back in 2020 and had to go through a medically induced coma before fully recovering.

Johnson transferred to Kansas State basketball after his stay in Gainesville and is now among the key players of a surging Wildcats squad that is playing its first season under head coach Jerome Tang.

Johnson led Kansas State basketball with 24 points to go with eight rebounds and two assists in the takedown of Kansas. It was the best response the Wildcats could have to their 82-68 road loss to the TCU Horned Frogs last Saturday which snapped Kansas State’s nine-game undefeated streak. With the win over the Jayhawks, Kansas State has improved its overall record to 16-2 and its Big 12 slate to 5-1, thus moving up to the No. 1 spot in the conference’s standings.

Kansas State will look to sustain its huge momentum when the Wildcats host the Texas Tech Red Raiders this coming Saturday. Kansas, on the other hand, will lock horns with the Horned Frogs on the same day.