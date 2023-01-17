The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-1) visit the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Kansas State prediction.

Kansas has won 10 games in a row and sits at 5-0 and in first place in the Big 12. The Jayhawks covered 41% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. Kansas State is coming off a road loss to TCU but remains 4-1 and tied for second place in the Big 12. The Wildcats covered 71% of their games while 59% went over. Kansas has won seven consecutive meetings between the two teams dating back to 2019.

Here are the Kansas-Kansas State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Kansas: -1.5 (-118)

Kansas State: +1.5 (-104)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

Kansas picked up right where they left off last season and has been one of the best teams in the country as they defend their National Championship. The Jayhawks feature one of the best resumes in the country. Kansas ranks No. 7 in KenPom and No. 5 in NET. The Jayhawks are a stellar 10-0 in Quads 2, 3, and 4 and have the second-most most Quad 1 wins with 6. Kansas is currently projected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas has a great chance to cover as road favorites tonight thanks to their strong two-way play. The Jayhawks rank 44th in scoring (76.9 PPG) but jump to 13th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. They are just as solid defensively, ranking 57th in points allowed (65.2 Opp. PPG) but a stellar 12th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas does a great job sharing the ball as they rank 13th in assists per game (17.4 APG).

Offensively, Kansas is led by junior forward Jalen Wilson. The three-year starter took a huge leap in his third season as he upped his averages to 19.8 PPG (first in the Big 12) and 8.9 RPG (second in the Big 12). He came a long way as a shooter this season, averaging 2.1 made threes per game. Wilson has been remarkably consistent as he’s scored less than 14 points just once this season. He saw a great deal of success against Kansas State last year, scoring 33 points on 14/18 shooting in their two wins over the Wildcats.

The Jayhawks are far from a one-trick-pony, however, as three other players average at least 10 PPG. Freshman sharpshooter Gradey Dick ranks second on the team with 14.6 PPG thanks to a stellar 48% mark from beyond the arc. Dick is coming off one of his best games of the season in their win over Iowa State where he sunk five threes en route to 21 points. Senior Kevin McCullar Jr. chips in 10.8 PPG and 7.2 RPG, with sophomore KJ Adams right behind him with 10.7 PPG and 4.6 RPG.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

Kansas State is reeling after a 14-point loss to TCU over the weekend but had previously won nine consecutive games. Their lone loss besides TCU came at the hands of Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Wildcats remain a strong contender as they rank No. 26 in KenPom and No. 14 in NET. They are aided by a 10-0 record in Quads 3 and 4 and have gone 5-2 in Quads 1 and 2. Kansas State is currently projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State’s path to covering tonight comes on the offensive end. The Wildcats rank 36th in the country in both scoring (78.2 PPG) and KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. Although they are prone to turnovers, the Wildcats have a number of skilled shotmakers as they rank 42nd in shooting percentage (47%).

Kansas State rosters arguably the best duo in the country in Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell. Johnson finds himself in the running for Big 12 Player of the Year thanks to averaging 18.4 PPG (third in the Big 12) and 7.1 RPG. Nowell is right behind him as he averages 17.1 PPG and 8.5 APG (second in Division 1). The 5’8″ senior draws comparisons to a diet version of Trae Young thanks to his floor-stretching shooting and slick passing. The two have shown the ability to will their team to cover, notably combining for 56 in their win over Baylor and 64 in their win over Texas.

Final Kansas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

I am a big believer in this Kansas State team and think they have a great chance to take down their rivals for just the fourth time in the last decade. At the very least, I like them to cover a narrow spread as home underdogs.

Final Kansas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +1.5 (-104)