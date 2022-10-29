No. 22 Kansas State football will take on No. 9 Oklahoma State in a crucial Big 12 matchup. Wildcats’ quarterback Adrian Martinez is reportedly a gametime decision, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Martinez is dealing with a leg injury at the moment. The game is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST, so Kansas State will need to make a decision on Martinez fairly soon.

Adrian Martinez has thrown for 907 yards to go along with 4 touchdowns for Kansas State this season. Additionally, he has yet to throw an interception and owns a 126 QB rating. His performance has undeniably been a major reason for the Wildcats’ success so far in 2022.

The Wildcats enter this matchup with Oklahoma State sporting a 5-2 record. However, the Cowboys are 6-1 on the season. Kansas State is still listed as a narrow favorite at home, but that could change depending on Adrian Martinez’s final status.

Kansas State needs to win this game. They cannot afford to add a third loss onto their record. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will also treat this as a must win affair. TCU is currently 7-0 and 4-0 in the conference. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12, so Oklahoma State needs to win to stay close to them in the standings. Kansas State is holding onto Big 12 title hopes but they need a victory. As a result, they are hoping Adrian Martinez can play.

With that being said, the Wildcats don’t want to risk further injury by rushing him back too soon. We will continue to monitor his status ahead of the game.