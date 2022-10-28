The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Oklahoma State Kansas State prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are not getting a lot of love from Las Vegas, and they keep covering spreads. They were a four-point underdog against TCU a few weeks ago. They took a 17-point lead before losing by three points in double overtime. They suffered a wrenching and costly loss, but they did cover as a road underdog. Then they were a six-point home underdog last week against Texas, even though Texas had more losses (two) than the Cowboys did (one). Oklahoma State not only covered but won outright.

This is a good team. Oklahoma State came within one yard of winning the Big 12 Championship Game against Baylor last year. The Pokes were stopped at the 1-yard line in the final moments of that contest, trailing 21-16. Coach Mike Gundy gets this program to compete in the top tier of the Big 12 nearly every year, despite a level of talent which is usually a few notches below Oklahoma and doesn’t have the recruiting ratings of the Texas Longhorns. It is unusual that Oklahoma State still gets undervalued when the program has been such a consistent achiever in the Big 12. It hasn’t won a Big 12 title in many years, but it is almost always in the mix, whereas other Big 12 programs (including TCU, this year’s first-place team through eight weeks) rise and fall much more erratically.

Kansas State is in a very uncertain position heading into this game. Against TCU, the Wildcats took a 28-10 lead on the road but watched their top two quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez and backup Will Howard, get knocked out with injuries. Those injuries kneecapped the Cats, who lost to TCU as their offense shut down in the second half without an available alternative under center. The coaching staff led by Chris Klieman prepared the team really well. The two quarterback injuries represent spectacularly bad luck for a team which outplayed TCU by a considerable margin in the first half. We will see who plays at quarterback this weekend, and how effective the quarterbacks are. If one is to make a guess, Martinez will probably start, but again, he has to be in reasonably good physical shape in order for KSU to go anywhere. The same is true for Howard if he is able to play.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Oklahoma State-Kansas State College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-Kansas State Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +1.5 (-110)

Kansas State Wildcats: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 55.5 (-114)

Under: 55.5 (-106)

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys outplayed TCU for three and a half quarters. They beat Texas. They’re playing good football. They’re going up against a Kansas State team with a very uncertain health situation at quarterback. If you want to make a safer play in this game, go with the team which has fewer health questions at the most important positions on the field.

Why Kansas State Could Cover the Spread

If Adrian Martinez can play and be reasonably effective, KSU will have a quarterback who has taken great care of the ball this year and who has worked really well within Klieman’s offensive scheme. The Wildcats could easily win this game, but you’ll want to monitor the health sitaution at quarterback heading toward kickoff time.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game due to the questions about the KSU quarterback spot. If you insist on a pick, Oklahoma State has been covering spreads and has earned a measure of trust.

Oklahoma State +1.5