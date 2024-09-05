ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) hit the road to take on the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kansas State-Tulane prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-Tulane Odds

Kansas State: -9.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -375

Tulane: +9.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Tulane

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is a good team, even with the loss of some of their key players from last season. The Wildcats opened their season up with a dominant win over UT Martin. Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson did a good job leading the team downfield as he threw for two touchdowns. However, their rushing attack stole the show.

Kansas State ran for a total of 283 yards, and they averaged 9.1 yards per carry. DJ Giddens was the lead back, and he averaged almost 10 yards per carry. He did not get in the endzone, but he moved the ball downfield by himself. If the Wildcats can have another game on the ground like that, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Kansas State was very good on the defensive side of the ball last Saturday. They were especially good up front. The Wildcats recorded 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage against UT Martin. Along with that, Kansas State had four sacks. They were relentless in their pursuit, and it showed. Kansas State allowed less than 100 yards through the air, and just 0.9 yards per carry because of it. If they can have another dominant performance with their line, they will win this game.

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane was even more dominant than Kansas State in week one. They beat SELA 52-0, and they were dominant during all parts of the game. Offensively, the Green Wave have two stars in their skill positions. Makhi Hughes does a great job running north and south, and he is tough to bring down anytime he touches the ball.

Through the air, Tulane had seven different receivers record a reception. However, their main receiver is Mario Williams. Williams comes from USC, and he is going to be one of the best wide receivers in the American conference. He is going to garner a lot of attention, but he should be able to have another good game. If he is not shut down, Tulane will have a good day at home.

The Green Wave were able to pitch a shutout in their first game. Do not expect the same to happen in this game. However, Tulane puts good pressure on the quarterback, and they get behind the line of scrimmage often. The Green Wave allowed under 100 yards through the air last week, and they need to put the same pressure on the quarterback. If Tulane can do that, they will be able to at least cover this spread.

Final Kansas State-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulane is a better team than they are being given credit for. 9.5 points is a big spread for this game, and home games do matter in college football. I am going to take Tulane to cover the spread on Saturday.

Final Kansas State-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane +9.5 (-104)